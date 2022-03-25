Watch
Maclay's Chason signs with Division II lacrosse powerhouse Le Moyne

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Maclay lacrosse team has seen no shortage of talent over the years, and on Friday, they added to their rich tradition. Connor Chason signed a letter of intent to play for Le Moyne College in New York.

Le Moyne is a Division II powerhouse. They are the owners of six overall national titles, with the latest coming last season, and to continue his career where he has a chance to win a ring? Chason said he is pretty excited.

"I want to play with winners and I want to be a aprt of a winning program and I want to take the next steps and pursue my career," he said. "I reached out to them and they reached back. It was a little back and forth. I have a lot of schools in the mix, but then Le Moyne ended up being the best fit for me. I love the program, love the people and love the coaches."

Chason said he's thinking about majoring in business.

