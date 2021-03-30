SportsHigh School Sports Actions Facebook Tweet Email Maclay, Wakulla softball pick up wins Monday night By: Dominic Tibbetts Posted at 3:36 PM, Mar 30, 2021 and last updated 2021-03-30 15:36:16-04 TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Maclay 22, Rickards 7Wakulla 7, North Florida Christian 0 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters News Literacy Project