Maclay tennis stand-out to compete at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday was a big day for Maclay senior Emily Macri, who celebrated signing a letter of intent to play tennis for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia. Macri told us she actually gave the sport up only to return to it after realizing how much she loved playing it, now, she'll be playing in college and she couldn't be more excited.

"I went for my try-out back in November and I fell in love with the campus and I got to hit with the girls," she said. "It was very special because they included me right away and it felt like home. It's very special becuase I put in so much time and so much effort and my parents put in so much money on it that I wanted the dream to come rue so I kept pursuing it."

Macri said she's undecided on a major right now, but is learning towards education or physical therapy.