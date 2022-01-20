Maclay softball stand-out staying close to home to continue her career

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Maclay's Mackenzie Reeder knew she wanted to stay close to home for college. The softball stand-out isn't going far, straight up Thomasville road to Thomas University to play softball for the Night Hawks.

She said the sense of community. and the opportunities that await at TU is what led her to make things official with the Night Hawks, and now, she can't wait to get started.

"I'm very excited to be able to continue my career and I'm so thankful for my coaches, my school and my family," she said Thursday. "It's very special because some people aren't able to play because of disabilities and stuff. You have to go out and play for those people."

Reeder said she plans to study biology to one day become a physical therapist.