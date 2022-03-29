Maclay School announces coaching change in girls soccer program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Maclay School announced a change in its high school girls soccer program Tuesday.

Paul Dickson announced his retirement as coach of the varsity high school girls soccer program.

The school notes Dickson had led the Maclay girls soccer program for 15 years.

During that time, he accumulated a 223-73-31 record leading the team and led the Marauders to 14 district championships.

Current assistant coach Zack Arceneaux was promoted to head coach of the Maclay varsity girls soccer program.

According to the news release, Arceneaux has been coaching Maclay girls at the high school varsity and junior varsity, along with the middle school levels and is currently an assistant teacher in the Lower School.