Maclay pole vaulter signs to compete at Johns Hopkins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For as long as she can remember, Maclay senior Sarah Caulley Soto has been looking forward to pole vaulting in college. On Thursday, her dream was solidified when she signed a letter of intent to compete for Johns Hopkins.

It's the result of a lot of hard work, and a goal she wouldn't give up on.

"I tried all the field events, and pole vault is just the one that stuck," she said. "I'm not sure why it stuck at the moment, now I do. It's where I need to be. It's just so amazing to show that my seven years of hard work and pushing myself, pushing past the limit has really just, it's just so amazing. I can't put it into words."