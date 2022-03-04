Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Maclay pole vaulter signs to compete at Johns Hopkins

The Florida State men's basketball team has their regular season finale on Saturday when they host NC State.
Posted at 11:48 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 23:49:08-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For as long as she can remember, Maclay senior Sarah Caulley Soto has been looking forward to pole vaulting in college. On Thursday, her dream was solidified when she signed a letter of intent to compete for Johns Hopkins.

It's the result of a lot of hard work, and a goal she wouldn't give up on.

"I tried all the field events, and pole vault is just the one that stuck," she said. "I'm not sure why it stuck at the moment, now I do. It's where I need to be. It's just so amazing to show that my seven years of hard work and pushing myself, pushing past the limit has really just, it's just so amazing. I can't put it into words."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming