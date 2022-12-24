Maclay long snapper signs with "dream school" Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Maclay's Peyton Naylor is one of the top long snappers in the country, but when it came time in deciding where he wanted to play in college, he didn't have to wait long or look very far.

Naylor committed to Florida State back in June. He said it took him 20 minutes to make his decision once the offer was there. He called Florida State his dream school, and said there's no where else he said he'd rather play, and Friday, he celebrated that commitment.

"I've been working at snapping for five years now, and it's just the culmination of every hour, staying up late before gameday, making sure I'm ready," he said. "Every 30 minutes before a game stretching, it's all come together for this day. I believe in what they're building there. Coach Norvell and his staff are the best in the country in my opinion. It was just the relationship I have with the guys who are already there performing and the coaches that sealed the deal."

Naylor enrolled early at FSU, and is already practicing with the Seminoles.