Maclay, Leon athletics celebrate signings Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's been quite the year for Maclay swimmer Stuart Higdon. He capped off his senior season with a state title in the 500 free, and a third place finish in 200 free. On Thursday, Higdon's year got a little sweeter as he signed to continue his career at LSU.

For Higdon, he admitted he's had to pinch himself a few times. He grew up a fan of the Tigers, and to be able to swim there collegiately? He said he couldn't have asked for anything more.

"The atmosphere, everything about the culture out there is amazing, so when I had the chance to go swim for LSU I couldn't resist it," he said. "I was recruited by several colleges and it was top three no matter how much money they gave. That's where I wanted to be and I'm so happy I get to go there!"

This year's senior class for Leon volleyball has had an incredible run. They were state champs their sophomore year, finished state runner-ups last season, and this year made a regional final appearance.

The Lions celebrated four of those seniors Thursday. Saniaa Dickey will play for Lake Sumter, Sanaa Simmons is headed to Atlanta to play for Clark Atlanta, Alexa Washington is McNeese State bound, while Cailin Demps will suit up for Southern Miss.

"We always say when you come in your freshman year what kind of legacy is going to be behind your name," said head coach Angie Strickland. "They've represented Leon well, they've been on the forefront, and we are super, super excited for them to take everything from here and apply it into different parts of the southeast."

