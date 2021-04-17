Maclay lacrosse tops South Walton for district championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Maclay boys lacrosse team hosted South Walton Friday night in the Class 1A District 2 championship game. Thanks in part to senior Stone Foster's nine points, the Marauders won 23-6.

"We're clicking at the right time. We're coming together and the kids are having a lot of fun," said head coach Justin VanTassel. "Again, a lot of assisted goals which is unselfish play. Like I said with the trophy, they're leaving their mark on this program, but we're not done yet. Still, a lot of work to do and hopefully next week we keep improving."

"We're starting to click again like we were at the beginning of the season and we all feel like we're playing our absolute best right now," added Foster. We have that chemistry of growing up with each other and we know how each other play and we all connect that way."

Maclay will host the regional semifinals next week.