Menu

Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Maclay lacrosse standout signs with Flagler

items.[0].videoTitle
The Maclay lacrosse team was robbed of their spring season last year, but they're full go in 2021. On Monday, the Marauders celebrated the next step for one of their seniors.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 09:20:10-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Maclay lacrosse team was robbed of their spring season last year, but they're full go in 2021. On Monday, the Marauders celebrated the next step for one of their seniors.

Midfielder Stone Foster signed with Flagler, a program he called his dream school. He said 30 minutes after first contacting the Saints, he was offered a scholarship, a surreal experience, and now he's ready to capitalize on his opportunity.

"It happened at the beginning of practice when this happened and as we're stretching, he goes, coach just texted me back. He said he wants to offer you," remembered Foster. "I was like wow, okay! I'm so excited, I'm glad I get to play the sport I love for four more years."

Foster said he's thinking of majoring in computer science in college.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project