Maclay lacrosse standout signs with Flagler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Maclay lacrosse team was robbed of their spring season last year, but they're full go in 2021. On Monday, the Marauders celebrated the next step for one of their seniors.

Midfielder Stone Foster signed with Flagler, a program he called his dream school. He said 30 minutes after first contacting the Saints, he was offered a scholarship, a surreal experience, and now he's ready to capitalize on his opportunity.

"It happened at the beginning of practice when this happened and as we're stretching, he goes, coach just texted me back. He said he wants to offer you," remembered Foster. "I was like wow, okay! I'm so excited, I'm glad I get to play the sport I love for four more years."

Foster said he's thinking of majoring in computer science in college.