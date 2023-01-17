Maclay lacrosse stand-out signs with LaGrange College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At Maclay Tuesday, Percy Roopnarine is LaGrange College bound. The stand-out lacrosse player had his choice of schools to attend, but becoming a Panther was the right fit for him because of academics.

LaGrange gives Roopnarine the chance to study at Georgia Tech to earn an engineering degree, and getting to play the sport he loves at the next level, and earning a degree from a top notch University sealed the deal for him.

"Unfortunately Georgia Tech didn't have a lacrosse program," he said. "This is a way I get to play lacrosse and go to the school of my dreams. From the day I started playing, I knew I wanted to do all that. I went to a college lacrosse game, I went to an NCAA championship, and I was like I want to do that, I want to go play on the next level."