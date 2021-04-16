Maclay lacrosse hungry after shortened season, ready to make a statement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — District and region tournaments have arrived for spring sports across North Florida and South Georiga, and on Friday night the Maclay lacrosse team will play for a district title.

This is a group that is hungry. The Marauders were nationally ranked last season and a team that was poised to win a state title. COVID-19 cut that season short. Maclay is 12 and 5 on the season so far, and they'll play for the 1A District 2 title Friday night, and this team motivated to pick up where they left off last year.

"I've told these guys all the time, there could be another strain of COVID that ends our season, so we have to play every game like it's our last," said head coach Justin VanTassel. "We have to come together as a team, have each other's back, and just play like there might not be another game."

"People know the season is to an end once we lose," said senior Stone Foster. "We want to play with each other as long as we can before we're all split up because we'll never play with this team ever again once we lose. I think everyone has that mentality."

The Marauders host South Walton Friday night at 6 p.m. for that district crown.