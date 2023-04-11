Maclay hooper to stay close to home, chooses to play at FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday morning was a special one at Maclay in Tallahassee, as the Marauders celebrated one of their stars on the hardwood. Colin McAllister made the choice to stay close to home, as he is headed to the Highest of Seven Hills to join the Florida A&M basketball team as a preferred walk-on.

For McAllister, this day realizes a dream, and he's excited to rep the Orange and Green while playing the game that he loves.

"It means the world to me because this was not always supposed to happen, there was a lot of doubt, but one thing is you have to outwork your doubt and I feel like I did that," he said. "That's why I'm here today. To be a Rattler, it's the HBCU to go to in my opinion and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I worked my whole life for this and without my teammates and my family and God himself, I would not be where I am today."

