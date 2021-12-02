Maclay head football coach relieved of coaching duties, staying as administrator through May 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Maclay head football coach Lance Ramer has been relieved of his coaching duties, according to Maclay Athletic Director Harold Hillard.

The decision was made effective on Nov. 18, according to a release. Ramer will continue in his role as Assistant Athletic Director and oversee winter and spring sports through May 2022.

Ramer has been in coaching since 2001 and came to Maclay from the New York City area to replace former coach Kyler Hall in 2016.

In five seasons as the Marauders head football coach, Ramer totaled a 36-25 record overall.

Maclay plans to open the position for a full-time faculty member and head football coach in the coming days, the release added.