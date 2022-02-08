Maclay girls soccer ready to make run in state tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school boys and girls soccer teams begin regional play this week in the state of Florida, and in order to stay in the hunt for a state title, you have to keep winning.

The Maclay girls captured the Class 3A District 2 title last week. They host Providence Tuesday night in the regional quarterfinals, and they've been working all season for this moment.

"There were very good teams that got left out of regional play, so we're very happy to have a fighting shot," said head coach Paul Dickson. "I keep telling them is we'll be a tough out. I don't think we'll go quietly."

Five Big Bend teams are still playing. In Class 6A, Lincoln is at Ponte Vedra. In Class 4A, Wakulla hosts South Walton, in Class 3A, Florida High is at PK Yonge while Maclay hosts Providence. Lafayette hosts Trenton in Class 2A.