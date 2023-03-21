Maclay girls lacrosse off and running in first varsity season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Looking back to this time a year ago, Maclay girls lacrosse was officially a go as they rolled out a junior varsity season. Fast forward to 2023, and the Marauders are in the middle of their first season at the varsity level.

The ladies are just seven games in, but head coach Sara Van Tassel said the ladies are growing and getting better. That is the goal, because as long as their is buy in, Maclay expects to end up exactly where they want to be.

"These girls are loving it and obviously, most of them are new at it, so there is just a passion that they are taking under their wings and having a lot of fun with it," she said. "I want them to have that passion to just keep buying into it and having fun with it, and I am happy with the growth that we have had. We've had one win on the season, but again being a first year program, and we are just making it work this year."

Up next for the Marauders is a road date at Oak Hall on Wednesday.