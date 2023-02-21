Maclay & Florida High prepare for round three on the hardwood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On the high school basketball front, regional semifinal action within boys hoops will take center stage inside the Capital City on Tuesday night, and all eyes will be on round three between Maclay and Florida High.

The first two meetings provided instant classics, but someone's season will end this week.

Both sides are hoping to continue their run at a state title in 3A, and of course it's a big game, but both coaches know their teams will be locked in and ready to go.

"Everyone knows that you lose, you go home, and you are done," said Maclay head boys basketball coach Eugene Granger. "So that pressure, we just try to reduce that pressure, and reduce that thought, and just do what we practiced and everything else will take care of itself."

"We have won 26 games, so we know how to do that part, and so it is just a matter of us just going out and competing at a high level," said Florida High head boys basketball coach Charlie Ward. "I know that we will be prepared to play, the guys are ready to play, and so it is just a matter of going out and competing."

Tipoff from Florida High is set for 7pm on Tuesday night.