Maclay dual sport standout signs with Oglethorpe University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Daniela Streety picked up soccer late, she was 12 years old, but she made a promise that one day she'd play in college. On Tuesday, that dream came true.

Streety signed with Oglethorpe University Tuesday, where she'll continue not just her soccer career, she'll also compete in track and field.

Streety said she is not sure what events she'll compete in just yet, but she's thankful for the opportunity to continue both her passions at the next level.

"I'm ecstatic and truly I can't wait for the next four years," she said Tuesday. "It was so unexpected, and I wasn't sure if it would be possible. The soccer program, and the athletic program was able to give me that opportunity and I was truly ecstatic. I finally get to do this -- a two in one deal. This is amazing!"

She told us she wants to major in physical therapy.