Maclay distance runner Leo Rutledge signs with Tallahassee Community College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At Maclay Thursday, the Marauders celebrated Leo Rutledge as the distance runner signed a college scholarship. He's choosing staying close to home, as he'll run for Tallahassee Community College next season.

Rutledge got serious about running two years ago. He said having the opportunity to compete in college, especially for Hall of Fame coach Gary Droze, is more than he could have asked for.

"I am still so young and I know that I can compete at a really high level if I just get more time and training and consistency," he said. "The fact that I'm already on a pretty high level with just a couple of years of experience, makes it that much more exciting for the future."

Rutledge said he wants to major in exercise physiology.