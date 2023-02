Posted at 11:54 PM, Feb 10, 2023

FHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5 CHAMPIONSHIP

Madison County 49

Hilliard 63 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 CHAMPIONSHIP

Crossroad Academy 76

Munroe 62 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 CHAMPIONSHIP

Maclay 76

Florida High 68

Final/2OT CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

Godby 77

Rutherford 73 CLASS 5A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

Rickards 38

Columbia 68



