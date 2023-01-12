Maclay boys soccer notches win over CCS despite missing upperclassmen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Maclay boys soccer team is in kind of unfamiliar territory. The Marauders are a very young team this year, and were extra young Wednesday night with their upperclassmen on a ski trip.

Despite their young roster Wednesday, the Marauders had no issues with the Community Christian School Chargers, winning 6-2.

"I think the thing we're most proud about is that we have a consistency in the program and an expectation in the program in the way that we play the game," said head coach Andy Warner. "Every player that steps foot on the Maclay soccer field understands the role and responsibility and we never ask to give effort. We expect it. Tonight, these young guys stepped up against a good team, and I thought they did a very good job tonight."

Maclay returns to action Friday when they face Florida High.