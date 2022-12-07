Maclay boys, Munroe girls' hoops pick up wins on Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday night saw a busy night of basketball in Tallahassee.

At Florida High, Maclay beat the Noles at the buzzer 64-62, thanks to a last second layup from senior Michael Grant.

"It makes us 5-0 now," said Marauders head coach Eugene Granger. "It all matters at the end of the season, so it's just another good test, we keep playing and it, just try to build on each game."

Meanwhile, we saw some girls' basketball over at Chiles, and the Timberwolves fell to Munroe 29-27 in a game that came down to the final minutes.