Maclay boys lacrosse putting their trust in preparation to continue state title run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fresh of their regional semifinal win over Gulf Breeze, the Maclay boys lacrosse team is enjoying a well deserved Saturday off. But starting Sunday it’s back to work for the Marauders who now stand one game away from a state final four appearance.

As this team put the icing on the cake in Friday night’s win over the Dolphins, Oak Hall and Bolles were locked in a heated battle going down to the very last minute. Bolles ultimately came away with the 10-8 win and will host Maclay in the regional finals this upcoming Friday. Regardless of who came out on top in that contest, Malcay head coach Justin VanTassel and his staff will have this team ready to continue their run for a state title.

“It’s all about preparation. We’ll be ready for whoever it is, we’ve played both teams already so we have good scouting reports," VanTassel told ABC 27. "We’ll get game film from today and we’ll just put our guys in a chance to win. Give them a good position and look at the scouting report and just change some of our things and fix our problems. Both teams are very good, it’ll be a competitive game and we’re looking forward to it.”

Maclay and Bolles will play Friday 4/30 at 7 p.m.

