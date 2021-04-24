Maclay boys lacrosse advances to Regional Finals in 18-9 win over Gulf Breeze

TALLAHASSEE, Fal. (WTXL) — Behind an impressive 18-goal offensive performance, Maclay boys lacrosse punched heir ticket to the FHSAA Class 1A Regional Finals in a 18-9 win over Gulf Breeze.

“I’ve been here for three years so I’ve spent three years with those guys and they’re a great group of kids every single one of them. And that was the message, enjoy every second out here," says Maclay head boys lacrossee coach Justin VanTassel. "And I told them before the game soak every moment of it up. The pregame music, the warming up, all the little things enjoy it because you’re not going to get to do this again."

Maclay will play at Bolles next Friday April 30 at 7 p.m.

