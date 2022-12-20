Maclay boys' hoops enters new week 8-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Within high school basketball, there may be no hotter team in our area than the boys from Maclay.

The Marauders enter this Christmas week perfect at 8-0. It is a team that boasts 10 seniors, who hold wins over the likes of Florida High, Rickards and Lincoln.

The guys are on a roll and feeling good, and according to head coach Eugene Granger, this early success is always the goal, for every team that takes the floor.

"You plan to be competitive and over the summer you work towards it, so I say yes the goal is to always have a great start", said Granger. "Do we pre-plan or say we have got to be undefeated, we don't, but you know we play to win, you know we just want to win the next game, each game is important."

And up next for the guys, the Capital City Classic where they will open with Gadsden County on Wednesday morning.