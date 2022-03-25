Maclay begins girls lacrosse program, looks forward to growing the sport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend has boasted talented boys lacrosse teams over the last decade and a half, now, it's time for the ladies to get a little love.

Several area high schools have club programs, but Maclay is rolling out a JV program this year. The plan next season is to go full time varsity. The turn out so far has been remarkable. Over forty girls form a middle school and the JV program.

Several of them have never played before, but having the chance to grow the sport is something they look forward to.

"Being one of the first teams in Tallahassee for girls lacrosse is amazing," said freshman Kassidy Moninger. "Given the chance to do all this and be a part of this is great. I'm glad I'm able to do this."

"The lines on the girls field is different than the guys, so just going up in the press box and seeing the girls lines is exciting to see something different," added head coach Sara VanTassel. "I'm hoping once everybody else sees it, the other schools are going to say oh! What is this sport? Let's try something new."

The Marauders already have three games under their belts, and they have four more on their schedule, including a double-header Saturday against Gulf Breeze, which is believed to be the first ever girls lacrosse game ever held in the city of Tallahassee.