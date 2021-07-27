Mack ready for new opportunity at Munroe

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Dozens of basketball players ages six to sixteen kicked off one week of camp at Munroe Monday. The camp is led by Dimitric Salters and Rod Mack, head coaches of the Bobcats boys and girls basketball teams respectively.

Salters has been at Munroe for a few years now, which Mack was added to the program this spring. For Mack, who previously coached at Lincoln, he said he is excited for the chance to continue his career at a school like Munroe.

Munroe is building a new campus where they'll be new facilities, and being a part of that at a top academic institution was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"The potential to grow is great," he said Monday. "As a coach, that's something you always aspire for is not to be caught in a box. You want to be able to grow and build and expand and do different things that people in the area are probably not doing themselves. To be able to have that opportunity to grow and even have kids from a young age to an older age is great."