Lowndes sweeps Westlake, advances to the second round of the GHSA state playoffs

Posted at 12:02 AM, Apr 22, 2023

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia High School Association baseball state playoff tournament games were held Friday.

GHSA STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AAAAAAA - FIRST ROUND Westlake 11, 2

Lowndes 15, 12

*Lowndes advances to the second round of the playoffs Valdosta 4, 6

Carrollton 7, 7 Colquitt County 4, 1

East Coweta 9, 12



