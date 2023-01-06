Lowndes officially introduces Adam Carter as head coach

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The new head coach of the Lowndes Vikings has arrived. Adam Carter was officially introduced as the new head football coach of the Vikings Thursday night. The former Grayson front man and state champion spoke on his vision for the Vikings, what fans will see on the field and why this job was so important.

For Carter, Valdosta is the place he wants to be and where he wants to win at, for a long, long time.

"To have that opportunity is a blessing man and I can't really put it into words," he said. "I've wanted this job, so to be able to accomplish that goal and for them to trust the fact that I'm going to go in and do the job that they need done here is a lot of responsibility, and it's going to be a little bit of stress, but those are all things that I welcome with the opportunity to be here."