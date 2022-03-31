Lowndes High School head football coach resigns after two seasons

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes High School head football coach Jamey DuBose announced his resignation after two seasons at the helm on Thursday.

DuBose cited his father's recent passing and a shift in life priorities as some of the reasons why he decided to leave.

It is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation as the Lowndes High School Football Coach. Family has always been a part of my life and our football program. At this point in my life, family has caused me to do something differently. The sudden passing of my father has given me new responsibilities and priorities to attend to. My mom has always been here for me, and now it is time for me to be there for my mom.

In two seasons as the Vikings coach, DuBose compiled a 20-5 record, reaching the state semifinals in 2020 and becoming regional champions in 2021 complete with a quarterfinals appearance.