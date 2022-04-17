Lowndes head football coach Zach Grage knows Thomasville vacancy will attract top talent

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — With Zach Grage taking over the reins of the Lowndes High School football program the attention now turns back to Thomasville as they begin the process of naming a permanent head coach for the Bulldogs football program.

Thomasville Athletic director Jermey Raybrun named longtime assistant coach Jonathan DeLay as the interim head coach during the hiring process. While Grage is fully engulfed into his new role with the Vikings, he still offered some insight as to why coach DeLay should been given a chance to take over as head coach. But also added that a position as lucrative as this will attract a wide range of talent and interest from all across the Peach State and beyond.

“I do hope coach DeLay gets an opportunity. He’s one of my best friends. He’s been with me for five years. He knows the program and I think it’s one of the biggest signs of respect that hey we like how things are going let’s just roll with it. But I also know Thomasville is another big-time job and it’s one where we’ve built a lot of success. I think they’ll be successful for the future," Grage said. "So there will be a lot of people calling from especially the North Georgia looking for that entry-level South Georgia job. It will have a lot of interest over the next few days and I wish everyone over there the best.”

ABC 27 will keep you up to date on-air and online in the coaching search.