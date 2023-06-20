Lowndes enjoying new indoor practice facility

VALDOSTA, Ga — Anyone that does anything outside in the summer months knows at some point you're going to have to deal with Mother Nature.

For athletes at Lowndes, rain or lightning? No worries. They've been in their indoor practice facility for a few months now.

That new IPF totaling ten million dollars. It features fans to keep that air circulating, heaters for the winter months, and turf inside. We caught up with the football team, who used it Monday while it rained outside, and the Vikings said they are thankful for the new addition.

"Not just the rain and the lightning, but the heat down here, it allows us to help get our kids legs back before Friday night to get some of that heat off them," said head football coach Adam Carter. "It's every sport. You have soccer here right now, flag football was in here this weekend, ROTC has had their medal deal in here, our PE classes use it. It's for all athletes and all students here at Lowndes High School."

Coach Carter is in his first season with the Vikings. We'll have more with him Tuesday night in our latest Coaching Catch Up.

