VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The Lowndes High School baseball team punched their ticket to the Class AAAAAAA state final four on Monday night in a sweep over Mill Creek. The Vikings took game one 2-1, and game two by a final of 1-0.

Other scores from South Georgia High School Baseball:

North Oconee sweeps Thomas County Central 9-3 in game one and game two was still in progress as of 11:40 p.m. Monday night.

Parkview sweeps Colquitt County 6-2 in game one and