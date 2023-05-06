Lowndes baseball beats North Gwinnett for spot in Final Four

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes will enter the weekend as our only baseball team left standing within the GHSA following their game three win over North Gwinnett.
The Vikings took down the Bulldogs 9-3 in the winner moves on series finale and now they will host North Paulding next week for a spot in the state championship series.
GHSA BASEBALL SCORES
CLASS AAAAAAA
North Gwinnett 12, 4, 3
Lowndes 3, 9, 9
CLASS AAAAAA
Thomas County Central 2, 1
Etowah 7, 3
CLASS A-DIVISION II
Lanier County 1, 3
Emanuel County Institute 5, 14
McIntosh County Academy 1, 5, 5
Seminole County 6, 1, 3
GIAA BASEBALL SCORES
CLASS AAA
Dominion Christian 4, 0
Valwood 6, 5
*Valwood moves on to State Semifinals
Pinewood Christian 3
Brookwood 2
*Game two is set for Saturday at 1pm