Lowndes baseball beats North Gwinnett for spot in Final Four

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes will enter the weekend as our only baseball team left standing within the GHSA following their game three win over North Gwinnett.

The Vikings took down the Bulldogs 9-3 in the winner moves on series finale and now they will host North Paulding next week for a spot in the state championship series.

GHSA BASEBALL SCORES

CLASS AAAAAAA

North Gwinnett 12, 4, 3

Lowndes 3, 9, 9

CLASS AAAAAA

Thomas County Central 2, 1

Etowah 7, 3

CLASS A-DIVISION II

Lanier County 1, 3

Emanuel County Institute 5, 14

McIntosh County Academy 1, 5, 5

Seminole County 6, 1, 3

GIAA BASEBALL SCORES

CLASS AAA

Dominion Christian 4, 0

Valwood 6, 5

*Valwood moves on to State Semifinals

Pinewood Christian 3

Brookwood 2

*Game two is set for Saturday at 1pm