Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Lowndes baseball beats North Gwinnett for spot in Final Four

Lowndes will enter the weekend as our only baseball team left standing within the GHSA following their game three win over North Gwinnett
Lowndes baseball beats North Gwinnett for spot in Final Four
Posted at 8:15 AM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 08:15:37-04

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes will enter the weekend as our only baseball team left standing within the GHSA following their game three win over North Gwinnett.

The Vikings took down the Bulldogs 9-3 in the winner moves on series finale and now they will host North Paulding next week for a spot in the state championship series.

GHSA BASEBALL SCORES

CLASS AAAAAAA

North Gwinnett 12, 4, 3
Lowndes 3, 9, 9

CLASS AAAAAA

Thomas County Central 2, 1
Etowah 7, 3

CLASS A-DIVISION II

Lanier County 1, 3
Emanuel County Institute 5, 14

McIntosh County Academy 1, 5, 5
Seminole County 6, 1, 3

GIAA BASEBALL SCORES

CLASS AAA

Dominion Christian 4, 0
Valwood 6, 5

*Valwood moves on to State Semifinals

Pinewood Christian 3
Brookwood 2

*Game two is set for Saturday at 1pm

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming