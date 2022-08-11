Longtime Lincoln softball coach steps down, assistant coach promoted to head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Longtime Lincoln softball coach Terese Waltman announced Thursday that after over a decade as head coach of the Lady Trojans, she is stepping down for now. She made the announcement over Facebook, calling the decision to step away from coaching and teaching "incredibly hard."

She stated it was the best decision for her family.

The Lady Trojans have already announced their new head coach. Lincoln athletic director Joe Vallese confirmed with ABC 27 that assistant coach Kelly Harris is being promoted to head coach.