Longtime Lincoln girls basketball coach leaves program, familiar face takes over

ABC 27
Rod Mack
Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 07, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Longtime Lincoln High School girls basketball coach Rod Mack confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday that he is no longer the head coach of the Trojans.

Mack, who just wrapped up his seven season as head coach of the Trojans, said it was simply just time to move on and try something different. He said he has not been hired anywhere else, he is just focused on personal training kids to become better basketball players.

Mack was an assistant with the Lincoln boys basketball program before taking over for the girls, who he led to the Final Four in 2018.

Lincoln High School athletic director Joe Vallese confirmed that Ray Daly has taken over the girls program. He was an assistant with the Trojan boys basketball program for several years under former head coach Dimitric Salters, and for one season under current head coach Matt Anderson.

