Lincoln's Cayde Bevis signs letter of intent to wrestle at the Division I level

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday was a happy signing day for Lincoln wrestler Cayde Bevis, who finished second at state this year in the 195-weight class.

Bevis is headed north to wrestle for Binghamton University, a Division I program in New York. He's leaving a legacy at Lincoln, as he's a school record holder for total takedowns and matches won by points.

He said to be able to continue his career at the DI level is something he's excited about.

"It means a lot, and it is going to be quite the adjustment because I haven't really seen snow," he laughed. "It snows a lot there, so that's going to be a big adjustment, but it means everything to continue wrestling and do what I love. I'm looking forward to wrestling the best people in the country, I love wrestling really good people, and I think I'll get that opportunity at Binghamton."

Bevis graduated Lincoln with a 4.3 GPA.