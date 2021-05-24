Lincoln Trojans football gives fans a good first glimpse of this year's talent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school football fans got their first taste of what’s to come this fall in the Chiles High School spring football Jamboree this past Thursday and Friday. Six teams from around the Big Bend showcasing their up and coming talents for the 2021 season.

Among the teams to hit the gridiron were the Lincoln Trojans who defeated both Godby and host team Chiles Friday night. Looking ahead to a more normal season in 2021 has head coach Jimmie Tyson and his guys fired up to get back after it heading into the summer.

"We’re a very talented team, we have some really good coaches, our offensive staff has really worked hard this spring. And I was expecting us to put up points. We’re always excited for football, with Covid and playing a shortened season, we’re ready to play football," Tyson told ABC 27.

