Lincoln track and field stand-out signs with BYU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Garrett Copelin was a track and field athlete for Lincoln high school, and now he will compete at the Division I level at one of the best college programs in the country.

Copelin is headed west to BYU, but his journey won't begin until 2024 because he is serving on a two year mission trip before starting his collegiate career.

He said when making his decision about where he wanted to run, finding a school that understood how much spreading the gospel meant to him was a big factor.

"That was a decision that I made when I was very young that I would be serving this mission," he said. "It was an easy decision to turn down those offers because I knew I would be serving this mission. What really narrowed down my recruiting to a top three, even a top two was just who was going to let me serve this mission with singing before so I could secure this scholarship and not have to worry about it while I was gone."

Copelin will spend the next two years in both Mexico and in California for the mission. He said the track coach has already given him workouts, so he will be training before his career at BYU begins.