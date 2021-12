TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lincoln Trojan boys basketball team opened up day one of the Capital City Holiday Classic with the 57 to 47 victory over Lee County.

Day two of the schedule for the 12 team Classic, which is held at Tallahassee Community College is as follows:

10:00 - FAMU vs. Lincoln

11:45 - Rickards vs. Lee County

1:30 - Gadsden County vs. Maclay

3:15 - Leon vs. Munroe

5:00 - Florida High vs. Crossroad Academy

6:45 - Godby vs. Marianna