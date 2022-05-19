Lincoln softball team enjoying the moment as lone Big Bend team still in the postseason

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lincoln high school softball team is the only Big Bend team left this postseason. The Trojans are one of the final eight left in Class 5A, and a win in Thursday night's Regional Final, punched their ticket to Clermont for the state final four.

Lincoln reached this point last season, where they lost a heartbreaker. It's something they remember, but this is a very different and much younger team, and everything they've accomplished this season is something to be proud of.

"Just to see how many kids we did graduate last year and how far we went last year," said head softball coach Terese Waltman. "With our younger crew this year, to see them peak and see them climbing right up at the end of the season, that's what you want. I know for our coaching staff and all of our kids, we're just super excited and pumped to be in this position. We're just going to stick to our game plan, stay focused, stay intense, and just play our ball."

Thursday's regional final starts at 7:00 at Lincoln High School.

