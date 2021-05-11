Lincoln softball playing with more than 'revenge' on their minds against Chiles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chiles versus Lincoln, it's one of the best high school rivalries you’ll find all across the Big Bend. And on the softball field is maybe where you’ll find some the best Timberwolves and Trojan showdowns in recent memory.

That’s why tomorrow’s regional semi-final between the two schools is already shaping up to be another action-packed installment in the long-standing rivalry. Lincoln has a win against the Timberwolves this season but fell in the district title for the sixth straight year to the Ladies from Thomasville road. It now serves as even more motivation to not only get their revenge, but see just how far they can take this opportunity.

“We’re looking at it as we win tomorrow we play on Friday and if you win that you’re going to states. We’re two games away so this is the point in time of the season where you’re playing top-level ball," Lincoln head softball coach Terese Waltman told ABC 27. "Every person out there is working their hardest and doing their best.”

First pitch for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

