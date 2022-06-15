Lincoln receiver's catch ends up as SportsCenter's top play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Not only did Lincoln High School receiver Dave Hogan make it on ESPN's SportsCenter, he was the top play on that top ten countdown of best plays.

"My mom came to me and she was like, you're on SportsCenter," he said. "I'm glad I had this moment."

Hogan reeled in a pass that was tipped by the defender with one arm, holding on to it as he hit the ground. He told ABC 27 he saw the ball tipped, but he didn't think he'd be able to reach it. He of course did, and ending up as a top play was the cherry on top.

"I just thought it was going to get some likes. I didn't really expect it to blow up really, but I'm glad it did and I'm glad my coaches put it out there," he said. "I was like, okay SportsCenter, and then I was like, okay, what place did I get?! I was like, okay first place, I'll take that! Even if it was anyone in Tallahassee, I'd love it, but I'd love it even more because it was my school. I know there's a lot of playmakers out here and I wouldn't be surprised if they were on there too."

Hogan said his teammates gave him a new nickname too, Mr. ESPN.