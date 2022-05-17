Watch
Lincoln loses regional final heartbreaker, Thomasville to play for AA state title

The Lincoln High School baseball team lost a regional final heartbreaker Monday, while Thomasville will play for a AA state title.
Posted at 12:03 AM, May 17, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lincoln Trojans lost a heartbreaker in the FHSAA Class 5A regional finals Monday night, falling 7-6 to Columbia. The Trojans trailed 4-2, but scored four runs in the top of the seventh to keep their dreams of a state title alive. The Tigers responded in the bottom frame, scoring three runs to win by walk-off, and seal up their spot in the state semifinals.

In Georgia, the Thomasville Bulldogs will play for a state championship next week, as they took the first two games in their best of three series with Pace Academy. Witt Wetherington hit a home run in the sixth inning of game one to seal up the 2-1 win, while the Bulldogs had a big fifth inning to clinch game two 7-5, and in turn, the series. The AA state championship series starts Monday, and will be played at Georgia Southern.

