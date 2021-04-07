Watch
Lincoln lacrosse wins, Madison County softball falls Tuesday night

Lincoln High School lacrosse wins their senior night contest over Leon High School, whole Madison County softball falls against Union County Tuesday night.
Posted at 11:42 PM, Apr 06, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lacrosse

Lincoln 5, Leon 3

Softball

Union County 13, Madison County 0

