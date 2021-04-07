SportsHigh School Sports Actions Facebook Tweet Email Lincoln lacrosse wins, Madison County softball falls Tuesday night Lincoln High School lacrosse wins their senior night contest over Leon High School, whole Madison County softball falls against Union County Tuesday night. By: Dominic Tibbetts Posted at 11:42 PM, Apr 06, 2021 and last updated 2021-04-06 23:42:47-04 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — LacrosseLincoln 5, Leon 3SoftballUnion County 13, Madison County 0 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters News Literacy Project