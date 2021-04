Posted at 11:35 PM, Apr 12, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lincoln lacrosse team beat Chiles in the Class 2A District 1 Quarterfinals Monday night 9-6, advancing to Wednesday Semifinals where they'll face Ocala Forest. The Florida High softball team beat Aucilla Christian Monday 6-3.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.