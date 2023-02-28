Lincoln High School unveils new turf athletic field and track

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday night was a special one one at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, as the Trojans officially unveiled their new track and turf field.

Construction began more than a year ago, and finally, the Trojans have an updated home to call their own.

It's a new home field advantage on their own campus, and Monday night also saw the first action on this new field as Lincoln lacrosse hosted Leon, and everyone is excited for the new facilities.

"We can practice on it, we don't have too have the grass cut, we don't have to have the field lined, I mean that is part of the reason they spent so much money on it," said Lincoln athletic director Joe Vallese. "It's just a huge advantage for us to have this opportunity, and there is a lot of people that aren't as fortunate as us and I am grateful for that."

As far as the lacrosse match, Leon did top Lincoln 15-7.

