Lincoln High School softball chasing history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lincoln High softball team had only made the elite eight one time, back in 2002, before Tuesday's Regional Semifinal win over Chiles.

The win secured a regional final appearance for the Lady Trojans. They are now a win away from the state final four, and they're ready for the opportunity.

"We've been preaching to these kids from day one, we have all the potential we just have to put it together and there's no better time to put it together," said head coach Terese Waltman. "There's no better time than now to put it all together and keep climbing right now. We're going to stay positive and work on the little things we need to work on and go into Friday knowing we'll do whatever it takes to pull out a big win."

Lincoln travels to Winter Springs for Friday's 6A regional final. First pitch is at 7 p.m.