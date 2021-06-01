Lincoln High School celebrates 7 Trojans with spring sports signing day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the high school sports season in the books Lincoln High School held it’s spring sports signing day Tuesday afternoon. The first of a two day event with the female student-athletes kicking things off. A total of seven Trojans inked their commitment to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Miahna Harden - Chicago State University - Track & Field

Yasmin Grace - Chicago State University - Track & Field

Tariah Mosley - Indiana Tech University - Track & Field

Tayler Barrett - St. Johns River State College - Softball

Angelique Mann-Pean - Salt Lake Community College - Softball

Aydan Milgrom - Nova Southeastern University - Softball

Cassidy Boltz - Gulf Coast State College - Softball

“I think it’s the goal of athletics. It’s for the kids. It’s what makes them happy. They’ve been working their whole lives, they’ve had a dream and everybody hangs up their cleats at some point or their basketball shoes," said Lincoln High School Athletic Director Joe Vallese. "If you can pay for college and you have an opportunity to further yourself while playing the sport that you love, it’s very rewarding to see all these student-athletes find success in that area.”

