Lincoln girls soccer readies for a deep run in 5A

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Play within high school soccer is heating up, as district titles have been won, and next week brings on the regional quarterfinals.

One team hoping to make a run at their first state title, are the ladies from Lincoln.

The Trojans will enter this weekend feeling good, district champions and winners of three matches in a row. On Friday, Lincoln was also awarded the one seed in Class 5A, region one, and according to head coach Jono Williams, this team has what it takes to make some noise come late February.

"These girls they have each other's backs, sometimes almost too much but they are a good group, they want to be successful," said Williams. "They want to be there together, and they want to make a far run, so that was the goal in the regular season is to put ourselves in a position to host and that is what we have done so now we kind of forget about that and we start over and it is one game at a time."

The road to DeLand will continue on Tuesday night for the Trojans when they play host to Menendez.